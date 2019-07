Current road projects in Aiken County under Gas Tax

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina is seeing a 2 cent increase at the gas pumps due to a hike up in the gas tax July 1st.

The funds from that tax are meant to go toward fixing roads across the state, including in our area.

Here's a working list of locations for projects happening along Aiken County's roads:

Paving:

Edgefield Highway

Jefferson Davis Highway

Richland Avenue W

W Buena Vista Avenue

Coral Way

Lorraine Drive

Barnwell Avenue NE

Barnwell Avenue NW

Laurens Street SW

Old Edgefield Road

Park Avenue SE

Belair Road

Hampton Avenue NE

Valley Road

Banks Mill Road SE

West Avenue

Wire Road

Sweetwater Road

Charleston Highway

Richland Avenue E

Wagener Road

Georgia Avenue

W Martintown Road

Croft Mill Road

Pine Street NE

Cedar Street SE

Cedar Street SW

Magnolia Street NE

Magnolia Streen NW

Linden Street SW

Linden Street NW

Ernest Johnson Road

Center Street W

Briggs Street

Aldrich Streen NE

Aldrich Street SE

Highland Forest Drive

Lakeside Drive SW

Porter Street SW

Pine Street

South Busbee Drive

Osbon Drive

Colleton Avenue SW

Crosland Drive NE

Thornridge Road

Henderson Street NW

Jordan Street NW

Depot Avenue SE

Depot Avenue NE

Cooper Pond Road

Duncan Street NE

Duncan Street SE

Willison Road

Atomic Road

S Main Street

Whiskey Road

Middleton Drive N

Bergen Road

Teague Street NW

Wells Road

Urquhart Drive

Main Street S

South Dixie Road

Augusta Road

S Main Street

Richland Avenue W

Rudy Mason Parkway

Rural Road Safety:

Columbia Highway N

Williston Road

Veterans Road

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.