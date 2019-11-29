Curl up with these holiday classics on WRDW

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Ahh, Christmas. The season of perpetual hope.

But there's nothing like pairing that hope with some of your favorite holiday classic television shows!

Friday, November 29

8:00PM – Frosty The Snowman

8:30PM – Frosty Returns

Saturday, November 30

8:00PM – Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

8:30PM – Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of The Lost Tribe

9:00PM – The Story of Santa Claus

Monday, December 2

8:00PM – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Saturday, December 14 Special Encore

8:00PM Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00PM Frosty The Snowman

9:30PM Frosty Returns

Friday, December 20

8:00PM I Love Lucy Christmas Special

Sunday, December 22

8:00PM The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With The Cast Of Seal Team

9:00PM A Home For The Holidays With Idina Menzel

Monday, December 23

8:00PM The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen