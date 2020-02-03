Cruey case opens talks on domestic violence

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Currently the house where Eddie Cruey and his wife Sandra Dales lived is wrapped up in crime scene investigation tape. Over the weekend a body was found believed to be Eddie.

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With a body being discovered in the yard, believed to be of Eddie Cruey, the case has once again opened up new conversations. Especially that of domestic violence.

According to neighbors, the two arguing was not anything new. In fact, it almost became a part every weekend.

"They were basically the typical neighbors." said Demetrice Mcneill. "They would see you in the street, talk to you, and speak."

He remembers many times he could hear them arguing. Especially the night Sandra hit Eddie in the head with a hammer.

"It was one of those nights where they were just arguing." Demetrice said. "Next thing we know, we see him bleeding!"

The pattern continues with multiple arrest warrants of Dales and Eddie attacking each other. But, looking at the statistics in Georgia alone this is not far from the norm.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, the state was recently ranked 25th in the nation for its rate of men killing women. From 2009-2018 there have been more than 1,300 deaths. In Georgia, one in seven men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner at some point in their life.

Neighbors still say though that they weren't surprised with any of this.

"It really didin't surprise me because they kind of beat on each other." Demetrice said.

But, this entire ordeal has definitely allowed for the neighborhood to reflect on those around them.

"You've got your people close to you, love them while they're here." Demetrice said. "Love and appreciate them. Let them know that nothing it too bad to walk away from."