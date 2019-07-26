DA: Cruelty charges against couple reinstated after superior court signs warrants

Friday, July 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Charges that were initially dropped against a couple accused of child cruelty have been reinstated after a judge signed a warrant from the district attorney's office.

According to District Attorney Natalie Paine, charges against Veronica Mims and Anthony Enriquez were reinstated after the superior court judge signed the warrants.

Mims and Enriquez were initially charged after a nurse at the Children's Hospital of Georgia called deputies.

According to the incident report, Mims said she put the baby to bed on June 8 around 2 a.m. and checked on her again at noon. By 1:15 p.m., the report said, the baby was "cold, limp and unresponsive."

The report says Mims dialed 911 immediately and the child was taken to CHOG.

We were are working to find out more information on these new developments.

