Crocs offering free pair of shoes to healthcare workers on frontlines of COVID-19 fight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The makers of Crocs are offering a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“Our goal has always been to keep people comfortable in their own shoes and now, in the face of adversity, there are certain individuals who need that feeling more than ever,” a tweet from Crocs stated.

Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020

Those in the healthcare profession who would like to request a free pair can do so by clicking here.

