Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire is working to put out a fire at a home Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 7:37 a.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Deans Bridge Road.

We're hearing it may be hard for crews to reach the home.

Details are limited but we have a crew headed to the scene for more information.

