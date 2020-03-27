Crews searching for a missing person after a boating accident in Burke County

Friday, March 27, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is missing after a boating accident Thursday evening.

Officials say it happened Thursday around 10:00 P.M. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County EMA, Midville Police Department, Twin City Fire/Rescue, Emanuel County EMS, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division all responded to the boating accident.

It happened on the Ogeechee River near the boat landing on Hwy 56 South in Burke County near the Emanuel County line.

Emergency crews say two people were on the boat when the accident happened. One person was able to exit the water before emergency personnel arrived. Crews are still looking for the second person

Georgia DNR has units on scene and additional crews from The BCSO

Other agencies will return to assist GADNR with their search efforts in the morning.

