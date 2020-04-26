Two people rescued after being stranded near waterfall at Savannah Rapids

Sunday, April 26, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch says two people have been rescued after they were stranded near a waterfall at Savannah Rapids Pavillion.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:00 p.m. They say they were rescued at 10:47 p.m. There were multiple crews responding, including Richmond County and Columbia County.

A witness on scene says the canoe the two people were in flipped over and left them stranded in the middle of the rapids.

Dispatch says the two people are being taken to the hospital. They did not know their condition.

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.