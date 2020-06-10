Crews respond to rollover accident with injuries in Martinez

Wed 4:07 AM, Jun 10, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency crews responded early Wednesday to a report of a rollover accident with injuries.

The wreck was reported behind 3852 Washington Road, a Bojangles restaurant.

The accident was reported just before 4 a.m.

