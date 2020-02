Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a camper fire in North Augusta.

The fire broke out near Frontage Road, but smoke can be seen from I-20.

News 12 is told the owner told law enforcement there is ammo in the camper.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

