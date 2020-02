Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Dispatch confirms crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the 1800 block of Wrightsboro Road.

Officials on scene say they do not believe anyone was injured.

Our reporter on scene was told the building is a business called Trinkets and Treasures.

