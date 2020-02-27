Crews battling massive fire at Eastern Wharf construction site in downtown Savannah

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf Project construction site in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah Fire Department says the fire is believed to have started on the 5th floor.

The Savannah Police Department has closed several roads in the area.

A spokesperson for Eastern Wharf says their top priority right now is making sure all of their workers are safe and accounted for.

According to a Marriott Savannah Riverfront employee, that hotel is not be evacuated. The employee states that the smoke is blowing away from that hotel.

