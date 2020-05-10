Crews battling fire on Colleton Avenue in Aiken

Sunday, May 10, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County officials say there are no injuries after battling a house fire on the 200 block of Colleton Avenue in Aiken.

Officers say the fire broke out at 8:06 p.m. The Aiken Public Safety Department responded to the flames and was able to contain the blaze and no one was hurt.

Officers say the home belongs to a family of five, who is now being displaced after the fire. The family was not in the home at the time. Officers say the neighbors were able to call for help when they saw smoke.

Aiken Public Safety says they believe the fire started from a power supply.

