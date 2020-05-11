Crews battle blaze at small structure in Augusta

Monday, May 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta firefighters today put out a structure blaze on the corner of Maple and David streets.

The building burned a block away from Sherman Street, where there was a rash of fires earlier this year, according to Augusta Fire and EMA.

Crews were on the scene around 11:30 a.m.

From photos tweeted by the agency, it appeared to be a small home with a metal roof.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

#firefighters currently going through the home to put out any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/WYSuUnw0EC — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) May 11, 2020

