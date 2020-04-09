Fire quickly contained at Kimberly-Clark's Beech Island plant

Thursday, April 9, 2020

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews in Aiken County quickly dealt with a small fire today at the Kimberly-Clark plant.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said several agencies responded to the fire that was reported at 7:31 a.m.

Ladder trucks were among the units called to the scene by 8 a.m. to deal with the fire.

The company reported at 9 a.m. that the fire was quickly contained.

"There were no employees injured, and we appreciate the support of our local first responders to extinguish the fire," company media relations staff member Terry Balluck said in an email to WRDW/WAGT.

One of Aiken County's biggest employers, the plant at 246 Old Jackson Highway produces disposable diapers, paper towels and bathroom tissue.

