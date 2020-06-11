Crash to delay traffic for hours on U.S. 1 in Aiken County

Thursday, June 11, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Public safety officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews responded to the scene of a traffic collision involving a cement mixer.

They were at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities said to expect delays on northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 1 between the Georgia state line and Interstate 520.

Authorities say they are working to clear the damaged vehicles, which could take several hours.

