Road closed after semi rollover in Aiken County

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is working an accident with injuries in Aiken County. An 18-wheeler has flipped on its side.

It happened around 5:48 a.m. on Beech Island Avenue and Atomic Road. The truck bed was up and hit the overpass at Williston Road.

We're told that Williston Road around the McDonald's is closed due to the crash. Crews tell us the driver of the semi was ejected from the vehicle.

