Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lanes are blocked on Riverwatch Parkway and Columbia Industrial Boulevard following a crash Monday.

The crash happened around 6:53 a.m. Monday.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.