Crash closes intersection of Wrightsboro Road, Heard Avenue

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta intersection was closed after a three-vehicle crash knocked down traffic lights.

The crash was reported between 11:30 a.m. and noon at Heard Avenue and Wrightsboro Road, according to authorities.

At least one person was injured in the crash.

Barricades were being brought in to close the intersection, but officials could not provide information on the route of the detour.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said the intersection would be closed "for an extended period," and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

