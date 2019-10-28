Crash causes lane closures on Washington Road at Bobby Jones

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Traffic is partially blocked on Washington Road and Bobby Jones Expressway after a crash early Monday.

The accident happened at Washington Road at Bobby Jones Expressway around 6:47 a.m.

There is one lane blocked on Bobby Jones Expressway while crews clear up the crash.

We're told three cars were involved, but there were no major injuries because of the crash.

Details are limited but we have a crew on scene.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.