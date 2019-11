Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- One lane of I-20 Westbound between exits 5 and 6 is closed due to a crash.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, at least one person is reported to be injured.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. We have a crew on the scene.

