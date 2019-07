Monday, July 8, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta Public Safety is directing traffic after a morning accident.

It happened on Ascauga Lake Road at Sudlow Lake Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday. We're told one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident.

The road has been cleared as of 8:30 a.m.

