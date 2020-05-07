Crane becomes unbalanced in mishap at Plant Vogtle construction site

Thursday, May 7, 2020

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) -- There were no injuries this morning in a minor crane mishap at the Plant Vogtle construction site.

A crane located in a fabrication area became unbalanced, coming to rest at an angle, according to John Kraft of Georgia Power. There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation, according to Kraft.

Units 3 and 4 at the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro are under construction in an effort that officials recently said is about 85% complete. Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

