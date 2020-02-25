Crafting a new skill, woman uses crochet to teach new languages

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

News 12 This Morning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One Columbia County woman is combining language and crafts to make learning English easier for ESL students.

Arts and crafts runs in the family for Amy Scott.

"My grandmother was a hand quilter," Scott said. "I learned how to hand quilt at her side."

Scott learned how to quilt when she was five, and learned English soon after.

"I speak Spanish because my father speaks Spanish."

Now, she combines crafts and language to help the ESL program at the Columbia County Library.

"I think craft is universal," she said. "I think every culture, every language, every continent, country has a craft. And sometimes they overlap, and sometimes we learn new things."

She normally has up to 15 people in a class. She knows how hard it is to learn English, and wants to make the transition easier for others.

"I don't want anyone to feel like they have to survive. I want them to grow. So my goal is to have growth in English and growth in craft, together."

