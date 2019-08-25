Cracking down on impaired drivers

Sunday, August 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement is wrapping up their 'Drive Sober or get Pulled Over' campaign with the multi-state initiative, 'Hands across the Border,' where local and state agencies across three states will be cracking down on drunk drivers.

News 12 spoke with a woman who knows exactly what can happen if you drink and drive.

"The next time I looked up the lights were in my car, it was in my car," explains victim, Jada Banks.

A year ago Jada Banks was hit by a drunk driver while working as a pizza delivery driver. The incident left Banks with a black eye and gashes from shattered glass.

She says her truck took most of the blow.

"This was all sunk in you see right here how deep and the line and he kept on and this whole window was missing all of this was missing; it was terrible and I was distraught. "

Jada's accident happened in Cleveland, Ohio but, it could of been anywhere.

According to the Department of Highway Safety, in 2016, 1,554 people died in Georgia from impaired drivers.

Last year, nearly 22,000 DUI arrests were made in the Palmetto state.

"People need to be accountable, you know alcohol is legal but, it's illegal to drank and drive so I think people need to start thinking about that," Banks emphasizes that people should think before driving under the influence.

Law enforcement is working to hold these people accountable with the Hands Across the Boarder campaign.

Accidents like these not only are responsible for taking lives but, for people like Jada it's scarred her for life.

"Directly after it happened I didn't go to work anymore, I was scared to get in my car to go to work because, I was scared that a car would hit me. I was so nervous."

Highway safety in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina will continue to push initiative until September 2, 2019. So heads up for all of you on the road during the holiday weekend this is your final warning. Drinking and driving is against the law and you will be punished.