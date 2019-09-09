Coyote sightings increasing around parts of the CSRA

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – More and more people are taking to Facebook to warn others about coyotes roaming the area in North Augusta.

Four coyotes were seen walking through the woods just a few days ago not far from North Augusta High School. CSRA trapper Dan Eaton says it's common to see them this time of year.

Eaton’s been trapping animals for 40 years now.

“I do everything from bats to alligators,” Eaton said. “If it walks, crawls, flies, or swims, and you got ‘em, we get ‘em.”

This summer he's trapped several animals, including around 40 coyotes.

“We use a very humane trap,” Eaton said. “It's a foot-hold trap; it's offset cast jaws. There's no sharp edges.”

He says summer and spring are typically when you see coyotes the most.

“They've had their pups, so they're teaching them how to hunt and in about a month or so they'll start dispersal and then coyotes will move on and then you won't see as many,” Eaton said.

In the last few days, people living in North Augusta say they've seen coyotes near North Augusta High School, and the Savannah Barony neighborhood.

One woman even says a coyote came close to her fence near Buntington Park.

“They're pretty much everywhere, you know,” Eaton said. “Downtown, subdivisions, in the country.”

Eaton says right now, coyotes are causing problems for hunters.

“During the fawn drop, coyotes have their pups around the same time, so they're teaching their pups to hunt, so at that point, yeah, they are causing problems with the deer herd,” Eaton said.

They can even breed with dogs. He says most of the time they won't bother you, but they could come after your pets when they're hungry.

“They are an opportunist, so if you've got a dog or a cat that's small, that could happen,” Eaton said.

Some people have mentioned calling animal control or the local police department, but coyotes are not their responsibility. You also cannot shoot a gun in city limits, so if you see them out in your neighborhood or on your property, you can call a trapper to take care of them.

You can contact Dan Eaton with CSRA Trapping Service, Inc at (706) 294-3243 or at office@csratrappingserv.com.

