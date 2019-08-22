Court appearance set for couple charged with child abuse against their infant son

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Cara and William Partridge have been arrested for child cruelty. (Source: RCSO)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A hearing is set Friday morning for the couple accused of crimes against their 8-month-old son.

William Partridge, 33 and his wife, Cara Partridge, 30, were charged with first degree cruelty to children last week.

Investigators say the pair's son sustained an injury to his arm on Aug. 7. 2019.

William Partridge was employed at the Columbia County Fire Department and Cara Partridge was employed as a deputy jailer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge John Flythe is set to preside in this case at 9 a.m. at the Augusta Judicial Center.

