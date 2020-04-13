Couple killed in EF-3 tornado in Orangeburg County identified

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people died and two others were seriously hurt when severe weather swept through Orangeburg County early Monday morning.

A couple died in a home on Preserver Road in Neeses, officials said.

Gerald Chavis, 63, and his wife, 68-year-old Doris Chavis, both died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

The sheriff said the home was lifted up by heavy winds and carried over to the highway.

The National Weather Service now says that storm was an EF-3 tornado with winds exceeding 140 MPH.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said two young people were hospitalized following the storm with serious injuries. However, both of them are expected to be OK.

Officials have assessed some of the damage by flying overhead in a helicopter and are continuing to gather more information.

This wasn’t the only place in the state where the storms turned deadly.

In Hampton County, five people died in an apparent tornado touchdown, officials said.

And in the Upstate, a security guard working at a plant died in a likely tornado in Oconee County.

