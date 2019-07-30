Couple accused of child cruelty formally indicted

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A couple has been indicted on four counts each after a baby was brought "cold, limp and unresponsive" to Children's Hospital of Georgia.

According to court documents, Anthony Enriquez and Veronica Mims have been hit with a four-count indictment each on charges of first degree cruelty to children. Mims has also been indicted on a marijuana possession charge.

Mims and Enriquez were initially charged after a CHOG nurse called deputies.

According to the incident report, Mims said she put the baby to bed on June 8 around 2 a.m. and checked on her again at noon. By 1:15 p.m., the report said, the baby was "cold, limp and unresponsive."

The baby, meanwhile, is currently on a ventilator and remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved