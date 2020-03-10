County quickly approves upgrades, additional safety features at Fleming Park

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners approved moving forward with the work at Fleming Park where a 12-year-old was electrocuted.

As of today, the full cost of work is $1.2 million.

The vote happened quickly. There was no formal discussion about it on the commission floor. But the item on the agenda was to approve the additional costs for work at Fleming.

Wiring and lighting upgrades, new fencing, and changes to the ball field. Plus Melquan Robinson's memorial.

But this is just Fleming, the city is supposed to be upgrading similar issues across all parks that need it. So far, the city has not released a list of spots with similar safety concerns. Of course, through all of this, Fleming was the priority.

But to put this into perspective, repairs to all wiring and lighting across city parks was supposed to be happening since February 2019. It has not.

“That's still in the planning process because it takes a lot to go in and find out what you have because all the facilities that we have are old,” Commissioner Dennis Williams said. “So it takes a while to figure out what you have, where it's going and redesigning.”

Williams went on to say today is a chance to let the community know leaders have not forgotten about Melquan. Although work was approved today, it must still go before full commission next week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.