Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WRDW/WAGT) — Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery.

The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.

The statement says that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

Band members say in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to “blindspots we didn’t even know existed” and “the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced.”

Meanwhile, in Columbia County, the group has an amphitheater named in its honor at Evans Towne Center Park.

We reached out to Columbia County officials, who told us they had just heard about the band's decision, and "no discussion" has yet been had on if the amphitheater will also have its name changed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.