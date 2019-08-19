Counties around CSRA evaluate threats as school year begins

Monday, August 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It might only be the second week of school in most of the Georgia counties, but the school threats have already begun.

The McDuffie Board of Education is investigating a threat made on Snapchat in Thomson.

Parents received an alert around 3 p.m. Sunday, but haven't heard anything official since. The message said it was an old post from last year, but investigators are treating it as an active and credible threat until they find the source.

For Kristin Davis, she would rather be safe than sorry.

"Until I hear something specifically from local law enforcement coming out and saying we have thoroughly investigated the situation and there is no impending threat against children and we have identified the source, I don't feel comfortable sending my children to school,” Davis said.

The post threatens that a fellow student is “going to shoot up a school” in the Thomson area. The post reached across county lines, too, as Columbia County parents received an e-mail about it as well.

Threats like these are becoming more common. Back in February, parents pleaded with Aiken County school officials for more safety measures after three threats in one day at Midland Valley High School.

In November, multiple threats were made on the same day at multiple schools that shook Richmond, Columbia, and Burke counties.

In Richmond County, it led to the arrests of three 15-year-olds.

"Sometimes they think it's a joke, but this is something that will carry on their record for the rest of their lives,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

Thomson police say they're looking for the person who shared this old threat. Even if they are not the one who wrote it last year, simply sharing it is the crime here. The chief says there are multiple charges that person could face.

