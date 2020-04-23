Could S.C. inmates be released after COVID-19 outbreak at prison?

Thursday, April 23, 2020

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For the next two weeks, a prison in the South Carolina Midlands is on a quarantine lockdown after a second inmate at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prison officials say these are the only two inmates in their system who have tested positive.

The two inmates who tested positive were at Kirkland Correctional Institution.

That facility is where new male inmates are admitted before being assigned to a specific institution in the South Carolina correctional system. Prison officials says they have notified county detention centers they will not be accepting new male inmates for at least two weeks while inmates and staff members at Kirkland are being monitored.

Prison officials say they have measures in place to protect inmates -- they are cleaning their cells and living areas every two hours and have plenty of soap and sanitizer for them to use. Inmates and staff members at the prisons have two masks each and staff goes through an extensive screening process before being allowed into an institution.

Right now, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says the two inmates at Kirkland are the only ones in their system who have tested positive for the disease. Dozens of staff members have self reported they have tested positive for COVID-19.

A lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina is requesting that Gov. Henry McMaster and the Department of Corrections release inmates have serious underlying medical conditions, have developmental disabilities or mental conditions, or are 50 or older.

The department says it does not comment on pending litigation. We reached out to the governor's office for comment but have not heard back.

Criminal defense attorney Seth Rose says he knows families who are concerned about their loved ones.

"This isn't something we can come and do on the back end. It needs to be taken care of in the back end," he said.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it has no statutory or other authority for releasing inmates based upon the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is charged by statute with enforcing the sentences of the courts, and it has no power to shorten or amend an inmate’s sentence. The agency says it is working hard to keep medically fragile inmates away from the general population.

Rose suggests allowing nonviolent vulnerable inmates to serve out the rest of their time at home with electronic monitoring devices. Right now, under state law, judges can credit people time served from home with a device before they are sentenced. Rose says the only people who could make that change to South Carolina law are the governor and the General Assembly.

"This isn't something we can undo," Rose said. "If we start to see a facility that has reported cases of COVID-19 and that virus goes through the facility, then these inmates put a burden on our hospital systems."

The Department of Corrections says so far, 29 inmates have been tested for the coronavirus and that 25 of the tests have come back negative, two are positive and two more are pending.

