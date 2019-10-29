Corps tells GA-SC delegation they will not maintain pool levels of Savannah River, will go with rock weir

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not be maintaining pool levels outlined by the law in the Savannah River, officials in Washington DC confirm.

As a result, the Corps is going with a plan to put a rock weir -- a smaller dam -- in the place of the Lock and Dam.

The Corps met with legislators and government officials from Georgia-South Carolina. The Corps' priority was to come up with a place that would protect endangered sturgeon.

"Alternative 2-6d will lower the average height of the river in the Augusta area approximately 2 feet from current average conditions. The introduction of multiple weirs will hold the water level above natural levels while allowing endangered fish, including the shortnose sturgeon, to reach traditional spawning grounds inaccessible since the lock and dam opened in 1937," a statement from the Corps said.

"While the final report identifies Alternative 2-6d as the selected alternative, it also enables conditions necessary for modification to increase the weir height to allow for higher water. These modifications can be introduced either now or in the future following completion of construction."

[EXTRA: Read the full statement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.]

The Corps lowered the water to show what the pool would look like earlier this year. Some areas saw a muddy pit.

Corps officials plan to hold a public engagement on Nov. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Boathouse Community Center, 101 Riverfront Drive, Augusta, Georgia, where the public can hear details about the decision.

We've reached out to the CSRA's Congressional delegation for further details.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.