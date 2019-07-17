Corps replenishes fish habitat with recycled Christmas Trees

The water is warm and the fish are biting. Albert Moody, a local guide on the lake says, "fishing is great right now. Everyone seems to be catching a lot of fish".

One of the factors for great fishing right now is fish habitat created by the Corps. The Corps just released the coordinates on Clarks Hill Lake where they dropped 400 Christmas Trees.

All the trees were collected last winter and spread out to 8 locations in deep water and along the bank.

Trees were added to 4 deep water habitats at Hawe Creek, Murry Creek, Shriver Creek, and Bussey Point.

Trees were also added to 4 bank fishing locations at Scotts Ferry, Clarks Hill Park, West Dam Park, and Cherokee 47 Bridge.

Most of the fish habitat maintained by the Corps is marked by buoys. For a list of the GPS coordinates for these spots, click here: Fish Habitat Coordinates

Crappie love to hang out on these Christmas Trees, but they also attract other fish.

Moody says, "there are a lot of bait fish that hang out there, which will end up attracting your Largemouth, Hybrid, and Striper, but primarily it will be a Crappie".

The Corps also announced they are adding American Water Willow to give food and shelter to a wide variety of fish and wildlife. Moody added, "we are really excited about that part because when I was a kid, there was vegetation everywhere and you could just go down the banks, take a cane pole and catch them".

The Corps also cut 100 shoreline trees to be used for fish habitat. They will be releasing those coordinates online later this summer.

For a complete list of fish habitat GPS coordinates maintained by Georgia DNR, South Carolina DNR, and the Corps, click here: List of Fish Habitat Locations