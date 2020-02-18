Corps in balancing act at Thurmond Dam as rain continues to drench area

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The numbers tell the story. The Savannah River at almost 10 times its normal height, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water four times at the amount they normally do.

Upstream at the Thurmond Dam, the corps is playing a huge balancing act.

“Every inch of rain equals about a foot of water level of rise in the pools,” Russell Wicke with the corps said.

The corps says they’ve been releasing a lot more water from the lake into the Savannah River.

“The average discharge is about 7,000 cubic feet per second,” Wicke said.

That’s more than four times the average, but for good reason.

"We didn't get as much rain as it forecasted and so we opened up discharge as fast as we could at the Thurmond Dam,” Wicke said.

On Feb. 8, we got a month's worth of rain in just one day. A couple of days later, we got an inch and a half more.

"The water level is still up to a certain point that is beyond the normal level,” Wicke said.

Right now, water in the lake is just below full flood storage, and going forward, the water should be more manageable.

“Two inches of rain over five days is a lot more manageable than two inches of rain in one day,” Wicke said.

The corps also says Hartwell and Russell reservoirs are in the same shape as Lake Thurmond. They are both upstream from Thurmond.

But there's still a lot of water coming our way, and the corps says this is a good time to stay away from the river.

