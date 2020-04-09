Coroner's office investigating pedestrian fatality on Broad Street

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred today after a man was struck while riding his bicycle.

According to the report, on the 1900 block of Broad Street, DeOndrae Arrington, 43 years old of the 700 block of Broad Street was riding his bike north on Lockhart Lane.

Arrington failed to stop at the intersection with Broad Street and struck the side of a westbound vehicle on the 1900 Blk. Broad Street.

Arrington was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:20 p.m.

No autopsy will be done.

According to the report, officials ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

