Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a suspicious death Sunday at an Augusta hotel.

They say 42 year-old Kenneth Cowan, from Martinez, died in a room at the Sleep Inn on Claussen road Friday night. The Coroner’s office did not provide any details surrounding the death.

They say the GBI lab will perform an autopsy.

We’ll update as soon as we know more.

