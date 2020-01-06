Coroner releases autopsy details in deadly Colleton Co. hunting accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Details from the autopsy report were released Monday in the Colleton County hunting accident which left a father and daughter dead on New Year’s Day.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy died Wednesday in a hunting accident. (Source: Drawdy Family)

According to coroner Richard Harvey, both 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy died from buckshot pellet wounds to the chest.

The pair were killed on New Year’s Day in a wooded area on Barracada Road near Walterboro.

An SCDNR spokeswoman said the Drawdys and two other hunters were deer driving, moving deer near to the area where they were set up to hunt.

According to DNR officials, one of the hunters mistook the Drawdys for deer and shot and killed them. Investigators have not said why the victims were mistaken for deer.

