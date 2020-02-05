Ex-Augusta fire marshal, 71, was body found inside burned out Dent's Funeral Home

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the body of a man found in the burned out Dent's Funeral Home.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as 71-year-old GB Hannan, a former fire marshal with the Augusta Fire Department.

Hannan's body was found after the fire at the historic funeral home was extinguished.

Augusta Fire officials released a statement Wednesday morning sending their condolences to Hannan's family.

“We, as a department, understand G.B. was going through a very difficult time, but the loss of a firefighter still resonates throughout the department," Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James said. "There are still firefighters who worked with, and fondly remember, G.B.”

The department has contacted the family and will work with them to assist in providing funeral arraignments.

