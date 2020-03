Monday, March 2, 2020

ALLENDALE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A second person involved in a weekend stabbing in Allendale has passed away, according to the Allendale County Coroner's Office.

While officials have not yet identified the victim, we've since learned they have passed away from injuries sustained in the incident.

The incident happened Sunday at the Oakdale Drive Apartment complex.

SLED is assisting in the investigation.

