Coroner: SC farm employee dead after grain silo accident

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Saluda County Coroner's Office says a 67-year-old man died in a grain silo accident Tuesday morning.

Coroner Keith Turner says the accident happened around 7:25 a.m. at the Columbia Farms on Columbia Highway North in Monetta.

Turner says the employee, identified as Miguel Angel Olvera-Perez, was working in the grain silo and got caught in an auger.

It took four hours for officials to recover his body.

His body has been sent to Newberry for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.