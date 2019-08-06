Coroner: Man found dead inside burned out, abandoned home identified

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

WARRENVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found in a burned out and abandoned home on Monday.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Ronald J. Hall has been identified as the person in this case.

Ables says the cause of death for Hall was smoke and soot inhalation.

The fire broke out around 5:35 a.m. Monday on Cemetary Road and Bayberry Street in Graniteville.

Toxicology results on Hall will take several weeks.

The investigation into this case continues.