Coroner: Dayton gunman had had cocaine, alcohol, anti-depressants in his system during the mass shooting

The Montgomery County coroner says the Dayton gunman had cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time of the massing shooting that killed nine people before police fatally shot him.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said during a Thursday news conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts.

Betts opened fire with an assault-style rifle in the Oregon entertainment district in Dayton early Aug. 4. At least 17 other people were wounded by gunfire. Police say officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar. Authorities are still investigating a motive.

Harshbarger said all fatal gunshot wounds to the nine victims in Dayton's mass shooting came from Betts' weapon, not police.

He said that two people shot by Betts were also shot by police, but that none of the shots were lethal.

Harshbarger said Betts was shot by police about 24 times with wounds mostly to Betts' upper torso and lower extremities.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said the goal in the Aug. 4 mass shooting was to "immediately stop the killing." The 24-year-old was killed by police.

