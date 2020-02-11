Coroner: Body found in shallow grave outside home is Edward Cruey

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office has positively identified the body found buried at the Edward Cruey residence.

The body, the coroner said, did belong to Cruey, 55, and was identified by his fingerprints

Cruey's body was found in a shallow grave at his residence on Jeanne Road back on Feb. 1.

The coroner's office also revealed Cruey was killed by blunt force trauma.

Cruey's wife, Sandra Dales, has been charged with murder.

