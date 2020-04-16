Coroner: Body found in Barnwell County has been identified

Thursday, April 16, 2020

BARNWELL, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Barnwell County Coroner has identified the body found on April 13, as Isiah L. Thomas, 20.

According to the report, the body of an unidentified black male discovered on April 13, 2020, has now been identified as that of Isiah L. Thomas, 20, of Boiling Springs Rd., Barnwell, SC.

The autopsy confirmed that Mr. Thomas died of gunshot wounds.

The case remains under investigation.

