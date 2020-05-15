Coroner: 73-year-old man's death ruled suspicious

Friday, May 15, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 73-year-old man's death is being ruled as suspicious after his body was found.

Clinton David Rucker, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

Rucker was found around 10:30 a.m.

His body will be sent to GBI for an autopsy.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office has not released any further details about the nature of Rucker's death.

