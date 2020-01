Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office says a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Aaron Brooker, 22, died from that wound, Coroner Lloyd Ward said in a statement.

Brooker was wanted on an attempted murder charge when Barnwell Police Department and SLED were trying to issue a warrant on him.

