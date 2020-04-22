Coroner: 17-year-old dies after swimming with friends

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old Warrenville teenager.

According to the release, Hunter Randall was pronounced dead at the scene of a clay pit located off the 2100 block of Pine Log Rd., Warrenville.

Randall and friends were swimming in a body of water when Hunter went missing after jumping off an embankment, the release said.

According to the release, Department of Natural Resource officers located Hunter submerged in the body of water at 3:30 this afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Newberry.

