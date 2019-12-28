Coroner: 15-year-old dead after Richmond Co. crash

Saturday, December 28, 2019

News 12 NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 15-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Richmond County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Coroner's Office.

Officials say Marisol Ortiz, 15, was in the passenger seat of a silver Pontiac GTO traveling south on St. Sebastian.

A car traveling eastbound on Jones Street then hit the vehicle, according to the coroner.

Ortiz was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at around 3:20 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. This is a developing story.